OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

https://report.az/storage/news/73705d97c0bdb78743a6245ec1f97186/defaa6be-a044-46f6-951e-448b175bd17d_292.jpg
Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Contact, on the Omar Pass (Goygol region) was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on July 19.
Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
According to the ministry, the exercise has ended with no incident.
