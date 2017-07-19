OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Contact, on the Omar Pass (Goygol region) was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on July 19.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the ministry, the exercise has ended with no incident.