    OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

    Ceasefire monitoring is ended

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Contact, on the Omar Pass (Goygol region) was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on July 19.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    According to the ministry, the exercise has ended with no incident.

