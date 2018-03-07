OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on line of contact

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact (LOC) in the territory of Fuzuli region was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on March 7.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

According to the ministry, the exercise ended with no incident.