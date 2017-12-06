 Top
    OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on frontline

    Ceasefire exercise ended with no incident
    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise was held on the Line of Contact (LoC), near the village Kuropatkino (Khojavend region) in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on December 6

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    According to the ministry, the ceasefire exercise ended with no incident.

