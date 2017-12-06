OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on frontline

https://report.az/storage/news/ccabfe894e3db9aa984b949b1bd8608b/1830c484-ae85-4472-9cf3-dbaecf94d00f_292.jpg© Mod.gov.az
Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise was held on the Line of Contact (LoC), near the village Kuropatkino (Khojavend region) in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on December 6
Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
According to the ministry, the ceasefire exercise ended with no incident.
