OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on frontline zone

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact, in the territory of Terter region was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on February 6.
Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
According to the ministry, the ceasefire monitoring ended with no incident.
