OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on frontline

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Goranboy region was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on January 25.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

According to ministry, the ceasefire monitoring ended with no incident.