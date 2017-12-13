 Top
    OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on Azerbaijani and Armenian border

    Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk visited border line
    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Qazakh region was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on December 13.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistant Ognjen Jovic carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring from the Armenian side.

    According to the ministry, the ceasefire exercise has ended with no incident. 

