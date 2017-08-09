OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring in line of confrontation of troops

https://report.az/storage/news/d2691cdff1b633d9d810848dbab35ee5/af143329-eb58-45fc-b771-23d617c5ac52_292.jpg
Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Contact, near the village Saryjaly (Aghdam region) was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on August 9.
Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
According to the ministry, ceasefire exercise has ended with no incident.
