OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring in line of confrontation of troops

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Contact, near the village Saryjaly (Aghdam region) was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on August 9.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the ministry, ceasefire exercise has ended with no incident.