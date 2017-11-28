OSCE holds ceasefire monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Qazakh region was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on November 28.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the ministry, ceasefire monitoring has ended with no incident

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.