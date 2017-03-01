 Top
    OSCE holds ceasefire monitoring in line of confrontation of troops

    The exercise was held n the direction of the village Chemenly

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the line of confrontation (LOC), in the direction of the village Chemenly of Aghdam district held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on March 1, ended with no incident. 

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Hristo Hristov have carried out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

