OSCE Secretary General: Commitment of Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to prepare people for peace very promising sign

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ / "Commitment of Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to prepare people for peace is a very promising sign," Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger said at the opening of the OSCE PA winter session in Vienna, Report informs.

"Though a number of issues remain unresolved for many years, their solution is still possible. I hope that progress in the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict will encourage other parties and other conflicts in our region to take steps towards a peaceful settlement. We also hope to see progress in the Minsk process, and we are working towards on a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," T. Greminger said.

The OSCE Secretary General stressed the need to intensify efforts on “a joint constructive work in all mediation formats" to resolve conflicts in the OSCE area.