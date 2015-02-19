 Top
    OSCE co-chairs visited occupied territories of Azerbaijan

    They reviewed the situation on the contact line

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Co-chairs of the OSCE James Warlick (USA), Pierre Andrieu (France) and Igor Popov (Russia) met with the representatives of separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs referring to Armenian media, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also attended the meeting.

    The co-chairs reviewed the situation on the contact line.

