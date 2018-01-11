OSCE CiO: We will support activity of OSCE MG for Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The chairmanship of Italy in the OSCE keen to support activity of the OSCE Minsk Group in 2018 for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said at the meeting of the Permanent Council in Vienna declaring priorities of his activities in 2018.

"Our attention will focus on all unsettled conflicts", the OSCE CiO added.

He noted that in 2018, Italy intends to intensify the dialogue between the OSCE countries within the framework of the OSCE chairmanship, this is one of the key principles.

Another priority for the upcoming chairmanship of Italy in the OSCE, Alfano called resolution of the crisis in Ukraine within the framework of the Minsk agreements.