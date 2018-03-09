OSCE CiO: We support work of MG Co-Chairs over Karabakh settlement

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE supports the work of Minsk Group Co-Chairs within the framework of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process.

Report informs, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said speaking at the UN Security Council in New York.

"In the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, we will continue to support the work of Minsk Group Co-Chairs for a definitive and shared solution," said Alfano.

According to him, the OSCE this year will focus on so-called protracted conflicts, including the Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistrian conflicts and the conflict in Georgia.

Notably, Italy chairs the OSCE in 2018.