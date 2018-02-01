OSCE CiO: Minsk Group on the Karabakh conflict not only possible format

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The current Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano does not consider the Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement to be the only possible format.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Alfano said at a press conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"We support efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, but we do not think that this is the only possible format, however we think that our position continues the policy of the previous OSCE chairing country (Austria - ed.) And we believe that this is fair", he stressed.