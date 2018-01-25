OSCE CiO and Russian foreign minister to discuss conflicts in South Caucasus

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano will be on a working visit to Russia on February 1.

Report informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said.

"During the conversation of foreign ministers, the main attention will be paid to the work plans for 2018, including in the context of the organization's role in finding collective answers to all-European challenges, security issues, restoration of confidence, as well as combating terrorism, drug trafficking, cyber threats.

It is also planned to discuss assistance in the settlement of regional conflicts in the OSCE area, including Ukraine, Transnistria, the South Caucasus”, Zakharova added.