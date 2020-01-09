OSCE chief says Karabakh conflict resolution to be high on Chairmanship's agenda

Conflict resolution efforts such as those of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will also be high on the Chairmanship's agenda, Edi Rama, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Albania's Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, said.

Report quotes Rama as saying Albania's OSCE Chairmanship this year will work under the motto "Implementing our commitments together."

"The OSCE has proven time and again that it can deploy to conflict and post-conflict settings, often where and when no one else can. As the crisis in and around Ukraine remains the most pressing security challenge in Europe, the unique contribution of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to reducing tensions and fostering peace, stability, and security is essential," Rama said.

He added that conflict resolution efforts such as those of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Geneva International Discussions, and related mechanisms, and the Transnistrian Settlement Process would also be high on the Chairmanship's agenda.