OSCE chief addresses UN on Karabakh

Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Prime Minister and Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Edi Rama, addressed the UN Security Council in New York.

Report says that during his speech, Rama spoke about the settlement of protracted conflicts in the OSCE region, including the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

"We also support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who made possible strides to prepare the population for peace at the talks in Geneva last week. The co-chairs also discussed the principles and elements that could serve as the basis for the settlement of the Nagorno - Karabakh conflict," Edi Rama said.

