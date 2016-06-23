OSCE Chairperson-in-Office meets co-chairs of Minsk Group

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier has met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs referring to the press service of German Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was also attended by the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting was discussed the current situation around negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Co-Chairs informed the Chairperson-in-Office about the results of the summit of the Presidents of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation held in St. Petersburg on 20 June 2016 and the agreement reached there about increasing the number of staff of the Office of the Personal Representative in order to bring additional international observers into the conflict zone. The aim of the agreed increase is to stabilize the situation in the conflict zone and to create an atmosphere conducive to fostering the peace process.

Steinmeier welcomed the recent improvements in the upholding of the ceasefire. There was agreement among the participants of the Berlin meeting that a sustainable ceasefire and a return to political negotiations remain indispensable.

Today’s talks also served the goal of co-ordinating possible further steps towards achieving a settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, also with a view to Steinmeier’s upcoming visit to the region.

In the framework of the German OSCE Chairmanship Germany is supporting the negotiation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co-Chairs and will continue to work actively towards a settlement of the conflict.