OSCE Chairperson-in-Office: "It’s necessary to restore peace in the South Caucasus"

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ It’s necessary to restore peace in the South Caucasus. OSCE will make every effort to preserve the ceasefire in the Karabakh conflict zone. Report informs, it was stated by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier at today’s press conference in Baku.

He mentioned that "in April between the parties to the conflict had a firefight that claimed many lives." "The OSCE has always known that the Karabakh conflict is dangerous. We must restore peace in the region. We will make every effort to preserve the ceasefire", said Steinmeier, recalling the need to compromise on either side to resolve the conflict.

He also welcomed the recent meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia: "In order to strengthen the truce we should launch serious talks."