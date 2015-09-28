​OSCE Chairperson concerns on raising tension in the conflict zone of Nagorno Karabakh

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Chairman, First Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Ivica Dacic is deeply concerned about increasing tension in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs citing the Armenian media, he made this statement at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on September 27 in New York.

According to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the meeting discussed issues of expansion of the Armenian-Serbian relations, Serbia's implementation of the priorities during its chairmanship in the OSCE, and other issues on the agenda of the OSCE.

The two sides discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and in this context the promotion of the Serbian Presidency efforts of OSCE Minsk Group. The OSCE Chairman expressed his deep concern about the rising tension in the conflict zone and stressed the importance of respecting the ceasefire.