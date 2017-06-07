 Top
    OSCE Chairmanship: Monitorings of Kasprzyk are important confidence building measure

    “The Personal Representative is constantly exploring other ways to increase confidence between the parties”

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ The monitoring exercises of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk are an important confidence building measure.

    Report informs, this is stated in the statement of Austria's chairmanship in the OSCE.

    “The monitoring exercises of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, are carefully prepared and agreed with the sides.

    "The Personal Representative is constantly exploring other ways to increase confidence between the parties," the OSCE Chairmanship said in a statement.

    Notably, in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, a monitoring is planned on June 7 at the state border of Armenia and Azerbaijan near the Alibeyli village of the Tovuz region.

