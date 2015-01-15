OSCE Chairman: It is necessary to step up efforts to resolve protracted conflicts

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Resolution of protracted conflicts in the OSCE area will be one of the main issues on the agenda of Serbia's chairmanship in the organization.Report informs, it was stated by the OSCE Chairman, First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, speaking at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

He noted that Serbia is under the chairmanship of the OSCE in 2015, intends to promote sustainable ceasefire and resolution of conflict in Ukraine, as well as the solution to all of protracted conflicts in the OSCE area through established formats.

I believe that it is possible to move from the current status quo in the protracted conflicts in the OSCE area and we need to intensify efforts in this direction, said I. Dacic noting the importance of maintaining contacts and the continuation of meetings between the sides.

Some, albeit small, but concrete steps could build confidence between the parties, said the acting chairman of the OSCE.

According to him, today the key to the resolution of conflicts in the OSCE area, mainly in the hands of the parties themselves.

He noted that the OSCE for its part, promises to support efforts to generate political will to address these conflicts.

Dacic stressed the importance of preventing the recurrence of crises and the escalation of existing conflicts.