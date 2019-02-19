OSCE chairman-in-office plans to visit Azerbaijan in March

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Chairman-in-office, Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák is planning to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement in the first half of March.

Report informs that М. Lajčák spoke this at the press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

He said he already received invitations for the visit from Baku and Yerevan.

Notably, resolution of protracted conflicts in the region and assistance in prevention of conflict in the OSCE region will be the main priorities of the Slovakian presidency in OSCE.

Earlier it was reported that Slovak OSCE Chairmanship 2019 indents to engage seriously and pro-actively to contribute to the sustainable resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.