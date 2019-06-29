OSCE Chairman-in-Office meets with Minsk Group co-chairs

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajcak met with the Minsk Group co-chairs - Igor Popov from the Russian Federation and Andrew Schofer from the United States of America, who also act on behalf of the Minsk Group co-chair Stefan Visconti from France and personal representative of the chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

According to Report, Chairman Lajcak was informed about the results of the recent consultations of the co-chairs, including meetings of the ministers of foreign affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, held under the auspices of the co-chairs in Moscow on April 15 and Washington on June 20.

The co-chairs also informed the Slovak Chairman about the progress in humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners between Armenia and Azerbaijan yesterday morning.

Lajcak expressed his full support for the Minsk process and the work of the co-chairs, as well as the efforts of the parties to reduce tensions and create an atmosphere conducive to peace and significant progress in the negotiations.

Commenting on the exchange of prisoners, the chairman-in-office said: “We welcome this humanitarian gesture, which shows how dialogue can bring positive results to people affected by the conflict.”