    One more drone of Armenian armed forces shot down - PHOTO

    Drone attempted to carry out flights over positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ One more drone of Armenian armed forces has been destroyed.

    Report was told in the Ministry of Defense, on December 9 at 9.00 a.m. Baku time, one more DJI Inspire 1 (Quadcopter) drone of Armenian armed forces, attempting to fly over positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Tartar region has been destroyed in time as a result of shooting, due to vigilance of Azerbaijani military divisions. 

