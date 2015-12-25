One more drone of Armenian armed forces shot down

https://report.az/storage/news/5f62a2f4aaaed2c6f091962f65acfa0e/b50ba98a-6841-4011-aae7-d573116c5d2a_292.jpg
Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ One more drone of Armenian armed forces has been destroyed.
Report was told in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
On December 25 at 11:45 a.m. Baku time, one more drone of Armenian armed forces, attempting to fly over positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Tartar region has been destroyed in time as a result of shooting, due to vigilance of Azerbaijani military divisions.
News DepartmentNews Author