    One more drone of Armenian armed forces shot down

    The incident happened today

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ One more drone of Armenian armed forces has been destroyed.

    Report was told in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    On December 25 at 11:45 a.m. Baku time, one more drone of Armenian armed forces, attempting to fly over positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Tartar region has been destroyed in time as a result of shooting, due to vigilance of Azerbaijani military divisions. 

