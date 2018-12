One more Armenian military servant killed in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian media reports

25 December, 2015 16:37

https://report.az/storage/news/dd14e9e71405d486d296756305d11146/bae242eb-c24d-4893-bd60-21191e6059f1_292.jpg Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani military forces have killed an Armenian military servant Karen Akulyan, born in 1997, in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Report informs referring to the Armenian media. According to the information, incident occurred at about 13.00 on December 25.