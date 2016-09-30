 Top
    Oljas Suleymenov: Non-settlement of Karabakh conflict shows weakness of international organizations

    Shooting of Russian aircraft on Syrian-Turkish border confused relations between Turkic countries

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Shooting of Russian aircraft on Syrian-Turkish border confused relations between Turkic countries a bit.

    Oljas Suleymenov, a well-known Kazakh writer and public figure told Report, commenting on the existing relations between the Turkic-speaking states.

    According to his words, everything has developed normally until the incident: “This affected not only the economy, but also the delicate issues like relations between Russia and Turkey and thus, among other Turkic states. Now, however, the war in Syria, the struggle between East and West have complicated mutual relations in Turkic world.

