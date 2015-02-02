Oktay Asadov: 'International organizations approach to all matters unilaterally'

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Azeri people do not show sufficient response to the conduction of activities by Armenians associated with the centenary of the Armenian genocide.However, these events are directed not only against Turkey, but also Azerbaijan.Therefore, inculpation of these lies for the benefit of Azerbaijan.Report informs, it was stated by MP Fazil Mustafa, during his speech at today's plenary session of the parliament.

He recalled that the French President Francois Hollande will visit Yerevan on April 24 to express his solidarity with the Armenian people in connection with the false Armenian genocide.Soon comes the 23rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.Maybe we should start advocacy from today.To appeal Hollande, other pro-Armenian deputies and politicians, sensitive to genocide and invite them to Baku.Thus, instead of looking for the genocide in history, they could see the real genocides in the civilized world.

Speaker Oktay Asadov in response to the proposal of the deputy said that no one bothers to bring the national tragedy of Azerbaijan to the attention of the international community: We also talk about the Khojaly tragedy, the press writes about it. Recently, this issue was raised at the Conference of Presidents of Parliaments of the Islamic countries in Istanbul. We cannot say that, there is no work in this direction.We raise the question of genocide at all international events.But if you delve into the question, you know that international organizations treat all issues unilaterally.Representatives of international organizations traveling to Armenia, and you can be sure that they will not come to Azerbaijan.What are the benefits of their arrival here, or their absence? If we do not solve our problems, no international organization will help us.I am convinced of this.