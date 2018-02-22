OIC Secretary General: Khojaly tragedy a result of illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territory by Armenia

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the commemoration of the massacre in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen has made a statement.

Report was informed in the OIC press service.

The OIC Secretary General reiterated that the Khojaly tragedy was a result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territory by Armenia. He referred to the resolutions adopted by previous sessions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and Cairo Final Communique of the 12th session of the Islamic Summit, which considered the actions perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, as crimes against the humanity.

The Secretary General reiterated the OIC’s full support for the initiatives and efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan to put an end to the occupation of its territories and to restore its territorial integrity.

Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen has paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 1992 Khojaly atrocity.