OIC CFM adopt resolution "On Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan"

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Final Declaration of the 42nd meeting titled as "The strengthening of tolerance and joint view on rejection of terrorism" of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Kuwait, was adopted. Report was told by the press service of Foreign Ministry.

On the preamble of the declaration, the importance of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan was emphasized once again in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Also, OIC member states are called to not to sell weapons to Armenia and not allow for using their territory as a transit state in selling arms to this country, in order to prevent the continuation of Armenian aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan in the resolution. Elmar Mammadyarov represented the Republic of Azerbaijan at the 42nd meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers, held in Kuwait on May 27-28.