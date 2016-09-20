OIC Contact Group on Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan held its first meeting

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan has held its first meeting within the 71st session of the UN General Assembly.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the meeting was chaired by UN Secretary General Iyad bin Ameen Madani. The Contact Group includes seven states - the Republic of Turkey, Kingdom of Morocco, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malaysia, Islamic Republic of The Gambia and Republic of Djibouti. All the OIC regions have been represented with principle of geographical representation.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov delivered a speech at the meeting.