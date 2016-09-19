New York to host for the first time OIC Contact Group Meeting on aggression of Armenia on Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ OIC Contact Group Meeting on the aggression of Armenia on Azerbaijan will be held for the first time following a resolution adopted by the 13th Islamic Summit in April to establish this contact group.

Report informs referring to the OIC press service, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)Iyad Ameen Madani is heading a high-level delegation to the 71st session of the Unite Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During the period of 19-23 September 2016, the OIC will hold at the UN headquarters in New York its meeting of the Committee on Palestine and the OIC Annual Coordination Meeting, which will discuss issues on the current UNGA agenda.

In addition, the OIC will have its Contact Group Meetings on Sierra Leone, Jammu and Kashmir, the aggression of Armenia on Azerbaijan, Mali, Rohingya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yemen, and Somalia.

Notably, the OIC Contact Group Meeting on the aggression of Armenia on Azerbaijan is being held for the first time following a resolution adopted by the 13th Islamic Summit in April to establish this contact group.