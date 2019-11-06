Defense Minister: Official Yerevan deliberately delays peaceful negotiations on Nagorno Karabakh settlement

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/1350e5668f28d9c6e2e55a579240a7d4/3c39e2fe-350d-4115-88aa-20b57181dcfe_292.jpg

"Official Yerevan deliberately delays peaceful negotiations on Nagorno Karabakh settlement," Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to our country Egidijus Navikas on November 6.

The Minister of Defense touching upon the military-political situation in the region stressed the continuation of the aggression policy of Armenia. He noted that despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, peaceful negotiations are deliberately delayed by official Yerevan.