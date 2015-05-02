Official Washington: U.S will not accept results of 'elections' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S authorities will not recognize the results of the 'parliamentary elections' in Nagorno-Karabakh on May 3rd.

It was said by the US State Department official representativeon Friday, Report informs.

'The United States does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent sovereign state, and accordingly, we will not accept the results of the elections on May 3rd as affecting the legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh. In the context of a comprehensive settlement of the conflict, we recognize that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh will play a role in deciding their future. But – and we also stress that we in no way prejudge the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh or the outcome of the negotiations to bring a lasting and peaceful settlement to the conflict' - official representative of US State Department Jeff Rathke stated durind daily briefing.