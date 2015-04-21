Official of National Security Ministry: To fight against fraud of Armenians is a duty of everyone

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan Copyright held the event on "Author and hypocrisy, book and lie" devoted to April 23 - The World Book and Copyright Day in Baku.

Report informs, the parliamentarians, government officials and intellectuals took part in the event.

The head of Copyright Agency, Kamran Imanov spoke about the Armenian territorial claims against Azerbaijan. He noted that the "books" and "works" written by the order of Armenians are fiction: "Armenians were always working on a lie. They falsify the history with the political mythology. They have produced a number of myths. Falsifying the history, Armenians intended to establish "great Armenia" in the place where they lived.For this reason, they make territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As you know, there are double standards in the international community on this issue. Despite all these, we bring the reality to the world and expose their lies."

The head of Political studies and Analysis sector of the Socio-political department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Fuad Akhundov noted that the Armenians are engaged in falsifying the history: "Armenians claim that the lands where the Turks live, do not belong to them, they came to the territories from other places. They change the names of historical monuments to carry out their intentions. Armenians' claims are completely wrong. As you know, the history of Azerbaijan was ruled by Moscow in the Soviet period. Armenians were active in that period and they did what they want. But now, it is impossible. Because, after Azerbaijan gained independence, the country's history was restored. At the moment, we must try to prevent Armenian's lies."

Head of Apparatus of the Ministry of National Security (MNS), Farhad Vakhabov said in his statement that the measures being taken against Armenians in Azerbaijan are not satisfactory: "To fight against Armenians' fraud is everybody's duty. Now, many propaganda work is carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The measures of other structures are not satisfactory in this direction, ie, the measures are sparsely implemented. WE must do so that all these things shall be governed by one center. Mr. President said that Azerbaijan should be in the position of attack. We must not confine it with Karabakh, it needs to be elucidated so largely that the world community can be aware of it. Though we have positive work, we also have to say the negative ones in order to eliminate them.

The event continued with speeches of other participants.