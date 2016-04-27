Official Baku comments on 'we refuse to negotiate' statement by Sargsyan

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan supports peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict'.

Report informs, today Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration & Head of Foreign Relations Department, Administration of the President of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov said on the panel entitled "Establishment of peace and elimination of terrorism" at the VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

'While we try to achieve resolution of the conflict, the Armenians commit provocations. Such a process occurred 10-12 years ago, in 2009-2014. In early April of this year, Armenians resorted to provocation. It was due to interest of the co-chair countries in the resolution of the conflict. They got proper response. A few days ago, Serzh Sargsyan said in his interview that refuses to negotiate. Thus, he bears malice for his people. Azerbaijan will liberate its lands with help of international community'.