Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on statements of Armenian political leadership

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the visit of the political leadership of Armenia to the occupied Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the statements made in this regard.

According to Report, the Foreign Ministry stressed that these statements contradict the joint statements made during the recent meetings between the parties to the conflict:

"The visit of the political leadership of Armenia to Shusha, kept under military occupation, the statements made in this connection by official Yerevan, including the foreign minister, the words 'Protection of the freedom of Artsakh is the basis of our commitmment on peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict' and other such statements constitute a fundamentally erroneous message for the negotiations and sharply contradict the spirit of the statements made during the recent meetings," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement

The ministry stressed that Armenian leadership is responsible for the further possible development of events.

“All international organizations and the international community recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized state borders. The sooner the Armenian leadership realizes this reality and stops deceiving its own population, the sooner peace, stability and sustainable development will be ensured in the region,” the Foreign Ministry noted.