Official Baku commented on process of transferring Gevorkyan family into subject of propaganda

Acting head of press service of the MFA of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev commented on the question of conscious transformation by Armenia the process of transferring Gevorkyan family to that country into the subject of propaganda.

According to the Report, Hajiyev says, Armenia by not adhering to any moral, ethical, legal and human values, again transformed the process of transferring Gevorgyan family to that country into the subject of propaganda. "To escape from despotism ruling in Armenia, violence and poverty, 4 years ago, the Gevorkyan family moved to the territory of Azerbaijan in the hope to get to a third country. Because of the criminal record, the head of the family Yeghishe Gevorkyan was denied by all the countries where he appealed.

During the stay in Azerbaijan, Armenian family was provided with everything - shelter, food, and the conditions for a normal existence. Periodically, the family visited by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Each time the Gevorkyan family expressed gratitude for the created conditions and exhibited by our highly appreciated humane treatment by our country. Medical examination of family members held in Armenia proved that they are perfectly healthy. H. Hajiyev said that the statements of Gevorkyan family after their transfer to the Armenian side were made under pressure of special services. Family made these statements, being subjected to physical and psychological pressure.

The worst thing is for their dirty purposes Armenia uses even young members of Gevorkyan family.

And previously transmitted to the Armenian side, citizens of that country were under pressure and torture by the special services of Armenia and held in prisons. Unfortunately, the family Gevorkyan did not stay away from these pressures and tragedies. The international community and human rights activists should not show indifference to such inhuman acts of the Armenian side, to the fate of more than 4 thousand Azerbaijanis considered missing as a result of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and phony lawsuits against our compatriots Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev.