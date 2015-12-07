Officer of Azerbaijani army killed

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chief Lieutenant Mollayev Abdulla Molla oglu was seriously wounded and died in hospital as a result of shooting of Armenian units.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the wounded officer was operated on in the hospital. However, the military servant was killed: "Defence Ministry expresses the deepest condolences to the relatives and family of the officer."