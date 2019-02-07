Number of people missing during Nagorno-Karabakh conflict announced

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ "As of today, we have lost 4,500 people of different nationalities during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Daniel Messerli, Regional Delegate for the Missing at International Committee of the Red Cross – ICRC said.

He said that of them 3,800 were registered by the ICRC Baku office: "The rest were registered by the Yerevan office and the Nagorno-Karabakh mission. 80% of those missing are servicemen."

Messeri added that ICRC develops all projects with the relevant state authorities: "The collected information is registered by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan. If there is a need for exhumation in the future, then the information from the base will be used."