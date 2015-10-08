Novruz Mammadov: Resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict monopolized by OSCE Minsk Group

"Yet for some reasons, there are persistent efforts to label the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ‘frozen’. The international community becomes concerned about constant tensions at the frontline; however, time and again, rather than analyzing the essence of the processes, it attempts to ‘freeze’ the situation."

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the product of geopolitical games. Nothing is going to change if the endgame is the same."

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ ‘Shuttle diplomacy’ and regional ‘tourist tours’ continue, creating an appearance of activity. The essence remains unchanged. How much longer can this kind of mediation last?''

Report informs, Novruz Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Head of the Foreign Relations Department said in his interview with Istanbul's 'Caucasus International" journal, publishing in English.

N.Mammadov said that, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been ongoing for over twenty-five years. Twenty percent of the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan remains occupied by Armenia, with over one million people forced to live as refugees or internally displaced persons. Dr. Mammadov notes that, yet for some reasons, there are persistent efforts to label this conflict ‘frozen’. The international community becomes concerned about constant tensions at the frontline; however, time and again, rather than analyzing the essence of the processes, it attempts to ‘freeze’ the situation.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the product of geopolitical games. Nothing is going to change if the endgame is the same. Nothing is going to change if the endgame is the same. Events in such countries as Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine stand testimony to that.", he added.

Hence the question is, according to N. Mammadov, what exactly is the OSCE Minsk Group doing? The Co-Chairs are showing certain efforts in the direction of conflict resolution, issuing statements and producing proposals. Armenia, however, rejects these initiatives. "What is the reaction of the co-chairs?'', he asks, "‘Shuttle diplomacy’ and regional ‘tourist tours’ continue, creating an appearance of activity. The essence remains unchanged. How much longer can this kind of mediation last?''

There are some fascinating approaches to the conflict resolution, according to the Deputy Head of Administration. On one hand, the resolution of the conflict has, in fact, been monopolized by the OSCE Minsk Group. Certain quarters have stakes in the situation remaining unchanged. Every time practical efforts towards resolution are made, it says, "The OSCE Minsk Group is dealing with this matter.'' On the other hand, whenever a firm position from the co-chairs is required, arguments such as "the problem has to be resolved by the parties themselves and we will support any solution'' come into play.

'Therefore, there is a need for serious change in the substance of the mediation'', says Dr. Mammadov. He asserts that "first of all the attitude towards the conflict parties must change and concrete, and a clear-cut position needs to be demonstrated. The fact that Armenia is an aggressor country has to be recognized and this must be the underlying theme of the negotiations. Regrettably, we are yet to witness any of this. We cannot be satisfied with the current course of the talks.'' Dr. Mammadov quotes President Aliyev who repeatedly stated that there will be no negotiations simply for the sake of negotiating, Azerbaijan will never agree to even a square inch of its lands remaining under Armenian occupation, and will eventually liberate own land. Legitimate options are on the table - peace, negotiations or other means. According to Dr. Mammadov, it would be productive for all if both the co-chairs and Armenia acknowledge this reality", N.Mammadov stated.