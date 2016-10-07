Novruz Mammadov: Karabakh conflict proves international law principles neglected for 25 years

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict evidenced that the principles of international law neglected for 25 years".

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Novruz Mammadov said addressing "Role of Azerbaijan in global and regional arena: realities and prospects" conference.

"If this conflict didn't occur, we would not know what it is double standards. Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is a most important priority for our country", N.Mammadov said.

He added that the international organizations and countries recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

PA official stressed that the case reached such a level that the superpower US Secretary of State John Kerry gives a message to the world that the leaders are not ready for the settlement of the conflict: "What conclusive version put forward by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs so far that Azerbaijan didn't agree? Why Azerbaijan's 7 regions surrounding Nagorno Karabakh haven't been freed? Which measures have these superpowers carried out to liberate these 7 regions, which were settled by hundreds of thousands of people? The co-chairs found a way during past years that Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to reach an agreement themselves. This is a sign of unfair and double standards-based attitude towards Azerbaijan. Armenia claims that Azerbaijan is not ready for compromises. Saying that, Armenia means delivering the whole Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia. John Kerry's statement is more like to Armenia's stand. Relevant authorities of the United States should give proper explanation regarding John Kerry's statement. Armenia is trying to prolong resolution to the conflict and such statements provide grounds for it".