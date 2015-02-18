 Top
    Warlick: No new proposals submitted to parties of Karabakh conflict

    It's just an opportunity to talk

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs did not submit any new proposals to the sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the current regional visit. Report informs citing the Armenian media, this was announced by OSCE MG co-chairs James Warlick (US).

    After talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, and commenting on journalists' questions about new proposals submitted by the OSCE Minsk Group, Warlick said: "No, it's just an opportunity to talk".

    The mediators has visited the region this week. They held  meetings in Baku on February 16, and visited Yerevan on February 17.

