Next tactical UAV belonging to Armenia destroyed

https://report.az/storage/news/881a1f854853aad3d4ad84c5fef761db/c0b43323-8bcd-4125-a700-9c9f27a99857_292.jpg
Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 19 in the afternoon, the Azerbaijan’s Air Force air defense units destroyed the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55" of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out the flights over the positions of our troops in the Beylagan-Khojavend direction of the front.
Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author