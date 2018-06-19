Next tactical UAV belonging to Armenia destroyed

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 19 in the afternoon, the Azerbaijan’s Air Force air defense units destroyed the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55" of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out the flights over the positions of our troops in the Beylagan-Khojavend direction of the front.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.