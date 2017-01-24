Next OSCE ceasefire monitoring ends with no incident

 Top
    The exercise was carried out near to the village Kapanly of Terter region

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 24, 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, has conducted the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, near to the village Kapanly (Terter region). The monitoring has ended with no incident. 

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and Peter Svedberg carred out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Jiri Aberle and Ghenadie Petrica carried out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

