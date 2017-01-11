Next monitoring will be held on the line of confrontation of troops

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ On 12 January 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the direction of the village of Ashagy Veysalli (Fuzuli region).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative's field assistants Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and the representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Major Chavit Elyas will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Peter Svedberg and head of the HLPG Colonel Hans Lampalzer will carry out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.