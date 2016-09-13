Next monitoring will be held in confrontation line of troops

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ On 14 September 2016, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the vicinity of the village of Alkhanly (Fizuli region).

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

MOD declares, the Personal Representative`s field assistants Jiri Aberle, Peter Svedverg and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Hristo Hristov will carry out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.