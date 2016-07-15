Next monitoring on line of confrontation of Azerbaijan and Armenian troops ends without incident

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with its mandate of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, monitoring on the LOC of Azerbaijan and Armenian troops in the south of the town Horadiz, in Fizuli region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 15, ended without incident.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, Jiri Aberle, Simon Tiller and representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG), Lieutenant-colonel Dan Harvey carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan controlled by its Armed Forces.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, Hristo Hristov, Peter Svedverg and head of the HLPG, Colonel Hans Lampalzer participated on the other side of the LOC, in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.