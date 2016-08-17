Next monitoring on line of confrontation of Azerbaijan and Armenian troops ends without incident

 Top
    Monitoring was held on the contact line of troops in Tatly village of Aghstafa region

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with its mandate of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, monitoring on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border close to the area of Tatly village of Aghstafa region on August 17, has ended without incident.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Hristo Hristov and Simon Tiller have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedverg have carried out the monitoring from the Armenian side of the border.

